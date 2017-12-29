Avengers: Infinity War is not new to leaks. The Avengers movie's San Diego Comic-Con trailer leaked online soon after it was aired at the event. A few images from the sets have also hit online. Now, a clip featuring a fight scene has surfaced online.

A Reddit user recently leaked a small footage from the upcoming summer release featuring Thanos and Guardians of the Galaxy's Drax. In the now deleted scene, the Guardians namely Star-Lord, Gamora and Drax are seen sneaking into the Collector's lair where they see Thanos interrogating the Collector about the Reality Stone.

Hiding out of Thanos' sight, Drax is seen jumping into the scene despite his friends pleading him not to, to avenge the death of his family that Thanos killed. As fans remember, Drax's wife and daughter were killed by Thanos.

While the clip doesn't show further, it could be speculated that the character will meet his death in the scene. The directors haven't revealed the potential cast of Avengers 4 neither has James Gunn, who is developing the script of Guardians 3, has revealed the characters that will reprise their roles for GotG Vol 3.

Captain America v Iron Man:

Set aside the leak, Tony Stark star Robert Downey Jr recently teased that Captain America and Iron Man will have another confrontation in the summer 2018 release.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the actor teased fans will witness another confrontation between Downey and Evan's Marvel superheroes.

"That's the hardest for me, because I look at Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he's walking over to have lunch." Downey explained. "And then I'm just staring daggers at him, getting mad," he adds.

The 2016 release watched Steve Rogers and Tony Stark part ways after the epic battle which divided the Avengers to take sides. Though the fight, Steve manages to leave on a better note handing Tony a burner cell which he is seen using in the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War.

The actor further adds that on one hand the movie will watch the two superheroes will be fighting Thanos together to protect the Earth, on another Cap's relationship with Iron Man will also change.

"But even that relationship is going to take a turn," Downey added. Though the tease, the actor did not hint under what circumstances the two Marvel stars will meet.

Guardians meet Thor:

USA Today also shared an image featuring Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy. In the image, Rocket the Raccoon and Mantis are seen examining an unconscious wounded Thor. Mantis is seen using her empathic powers.

New Avengers: Infinity War image pic.twitter.com/lleIw3YVzN — David ⚡️ (@lessergeek) December 29, 2017

While this is a great tease for fans, Comicbook.com reveals that attendees of the San Diego Comic-Con this year were given a preview of the picture.

During the annual event, fans attending were given a glimpse of the Infinity War wherein Thor slams into the Guardians of the Galaxy ship. When the team pulls the God of Thunder in and he regains consciousness, he informs the Guardians about Thanos and the stones.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4, 2018.