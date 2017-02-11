Attention Avengers fans! Marvel has given us the best Valentine's weekend gift by giving us the first look of Avengers: Infinity War. The film has just begun shooting in Atlanta and Iron Man aka Tony Stark, Spiderman, Captain America, Hulk and many returning Avengers stars have flown down to the city to start the work on the sequel. It has hardly been weeks since the shooting began, but the directors released the first look from the sets revealing a few spoilers from the upcoming Avengers movie.

The biggest news the makers revealed is the Avengers-Guardians crossover. Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige said that Avengers will meet Guardians of the Galaxy. However, he has not revealed details as to how the crossover will take place. But in a Facebook interaction that took place today, Robert Downey Jr confirmed that "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt joined the "Iron Man" actor, also confirming his role in the upcoming Avengers sequel.

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, dropped another big news that Thanos will be the most powerful Avenger villain that Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen. "Thanos showed us why he is the biggest, the best, the baddest villain we ever had and the most frightening villain of the Avengers have ever faced. The most exciting part is the incredible roster of well-developed characters and it's going to create a really combustible, exciting, massive scale adventure," Joe Russo shares.

Fiege adds that it was known that Thanos was going to be the villain since Avengers 1 was in making. "We know they (Marvel superheroes) are going to face Thanos, we have been setting that up since Avengers 1. So how do you do that in a way, that it is unexpected that hits the Avengers against somebody who is more powerful than anyone they face and yet make them completely unprepared to them? Well, tear them apart. Which is why, we did Captain America: Civil War before Infinity War," he explains.

So where does the story go from Captain America: Civil War to Avengers: Infinity War? Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo explain that the end of Captain America: Civil War was a set up to Infinity War. "Tony is not talking to Steve, the Avengers are basically a name with nobody in it, the world (Avengers world? OMG) is vulnerable. Tony senses a greater threat approaching so he is doing everything in his power to keep the earth safe," the directors share. Does this hint that, while Thanos is the protagonist of the movie, Iron Man will assemble the army and keep the civil clash aside to save the earth? We cannot wait for 2018 to come!

The first part of Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to release in May 2018.