Break a leg, or in Tom Holland's case, break a nose!

Spider-Man's spidey senses have failed as the superhero actor Holland has injured himself on Avengers 4 sets. He revealed on Instagram that he broke his nose.

Sharing a video via Instagram videos, the actor gave fans a close view of his injury. This is the third time the 21-year-old star has had a severe nose injury.

In the video, the actor is seen stating, "Who said acting was easy, huh? Broken nose number three. What a way to finish a movie," while holding an ice pack on his face.

While he informs fans about his injury, the actor hasn't mentioned which movie he is talking about in the video. With no clarity on which project Holland is discussing in the video, fans are left speculating the broken nose is a result of a fight scene in Avengers 4.

With minimal detail available about the movie and the recently leaked photos and scenes featuring Iron Man, Thor, Loki and a few senior Avengers, it is hard to say if Holland was injured on the Russo Brothers' movie sets.

Comicbook.com claims that Holland was injured during the last days of production of his upcoming film Chaos Walking. Holland and Star Wars' Daisy Ridley play the lead role in the movie. There has been no clarification from the actor about the cause of injury yet.

The last time Holland had a nose injury was on the sets of the sci-fi movie in August. His first broke his nose on the sets of The Lost City of Z. Discussing the gory details, the actor said, "I've been a gymnast since I was a little kid and it's been years since I haven't landed one (a back flip). I remember hitting my face on the floor and going sh**... I stood up, I thought I'd knocked my teeth out and the make-up artist was laughing at me."

Chaos Walking releases on March 1, 2019, whereas Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019. We wish Tom Holland a speedy recovery.