While fans wait for the Avengers: Infinity War's trailer release, Marvel has its eyes set on completing the fourth Avengers movie on schedule. The Avengers 4 movie went on floors a few weeks ago and new details from the shooting location are teasing plot spoilers.

A new update from the sets teases that Hayley Atwell aka Agent Carter could be seen in Avengers 4. The British actress has been associated with Marvel playing Captain America's love interest. But Marvel fans know that she passed away as her death was announced in Captain America: Civil War.

Also Read: Avengers 4: A huge Iron Man SPOILER just dropped; more details surface online

But the buzz about her return began when the actress shared a behind-the-scenes picture on her official Instagram account. While it could be from any of her future projects and not necessarily from Avengers 4, the details in the picture have raised a few questions.

In the picture, Atwell sports a dotted face that is usually used to trace facial expressions while using motion-capture and other computer-generated graphics techniques. These techniques are a common usage among Marvel movies and TV shows.

Sipping from a mug and her hair tied up, the actress captioned: "Don't question my process. It's very serious #setlifethuglife" The studio is obviously keeping details about Avengers 4 under tight wraps as the movie's title or plot details could giveaway spoilers from the Avengers 3 aka Avengers: Infinity War releasing next summer.

Don't question my process. It's very serious #setlifethuglife A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Apart from speculations about Atwell's addition, Gwyneth Paltrow has recently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Don Cheadle is set to return as Pepper Potts and War Machine in the 2019 Avengers movie.

"I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I'm in and out for that, and it's weird to go back and forth. We're growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time. But honestly, I was on set and thought, "You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically — why the hell did I give this up?" she said, confirming his return.

Deadline also confirmed that Wolverine actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who played the role of Shingen in The Wolverine, has joined the cast of Avengers 4. There was no information about his role in the movie but there could be chances that he has something to do with Black Widow, considering that the Marvel superhero is reportedly going to Japan in the movie.

Another actor who is speculated to return in Avengers 4 is Samuel L Jackson. The Nick Fury actor was excluded from Captain America: Civil War. He also confirmed that he is sitting out of Black Panther and Avengers 3 and 4. But a new casting call published by AJC hints his return. Calling for body-double actors who are bald African-American male in the 30s to 50s age range that has a goatee, the description matches with that of Jackson, except that he is 68.

We have to wait till the official announcement to know the cast. The film is slated to release in the summer of 2019, a year after Avengers: Infinity War release.