After releasing the first trailer at D23 and San Diego Comic-Con, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War is off to begin the filming of Avengers 4. The announcement of the commencement was made by Thanos actor Josh Brolin on Instagram. The actor has been juggling between Deadpool 2 and the Avengers series.

Continuing the journey from the Avengers 3, Brolin takes his brigade to fight the Avengers again in the fourth (and final for many Marvel superheroes) instalment of the Avengers series. The actor plays a mighty purple beast that takes gains control of all the infinity stones and creates havoc on Earth.

In the new picture announcement, the actor shared an image of Thanos in possession of the five infinity stones to tease that the war is not over. The actor captioned the picture: "Going back for more more MORE! I want it all. #mcu #marvel @marvelstudios @disney." The poster was released at D23.

Russo Brothers' Joe Russo revealed over the Comic-Con weekend (July 19 – July 23) that the crew is scheduled to begin in two weeks. With a week passed, Brolin's post reflects that Marvel's timeline is on track and they will start the movie as per schedule. "It's crazy man, we just wrapped the first movie a week ago and I start shooting the second one in two weeks. It's a crazy schedule," he told Comicbook.com at the event.

The directors also assured fans that they are taking extra efforts to make the two movies that are different from each other.

"It's important for both movies to be distinctly different. It's important for them to have different tones, and different narratives, and different surprises for the audience. We've worked really hard with [writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeeley] at ensuring that the films are tonally different and structurally different," Joe Russo said.

While not much has been revealed about the script and the actors who will be a part of Avengers 4, it is known that the crew will be shooting the initial set up in Tokyo, Japan.

Reported by Comicbook, Omega Underground discovered a Casting Call for Japanese cafe patrons and gangsters for the filming scheduled on August 17 and August 18. The casting call for Japanese actors added to the speculations that "Avengers 4" might be filmed in Japan.

A number of superheroes may die in Avengers 4, including Captain America, Iron Man, and more. The movie will also set the base for a number of sequels lined up for Marvel's upcoming few years. A few could be Doctor Strange 2, Spider-Man sequel and more.

Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.