Although fans are keeping a keen eye for the Avengers: Infinity War trailers, they haven't forgotten about Avengers 4. Ever since the filming for the Avengers sequel has begun, photos and videos from the sets are teasing not only Avengers 4 but also Infinity War.

Another plot teaser has come from the sets of Avengers 4. Eagle-eyed Marvel followers have spotted another casting call for the Marvel movie. And this is not good news for fans.

According to the description, the Russo Brothers are scheduling a shoot featuring a funeral. Yes, a major Marvel character is going to die and a rather grand funeral is being arranged.

The casting call posted by Central Georgia Casting is calling for "mourners" and they are looking out for "new faces" to avoid any repetition of the cast from previous Avengers or Marvel movies presumably to evade any sort of plot speculations.

Here's the call: [reported by Comicbook.com]

"Mourners: Looking for men and women over the age of 18, all ethnicities, to portray mourners. Especially looking for good character looks and expressive faces. This will be photo selected by the film's directors! Size restrictions: Men no larger than 44 coat, women dress size 0-8. FOR NEW FACES ONLY! You cannot have worked on this project previously, or be booked on upcoming days. NO EXCEPTIONS!"

While we understand that it will be a crucial character whose funeral is being filmed, the question is – will it be an Avenger? Numerous theories and spoilers suggest that a few superheroes will die during the epic battle against Thanos. While we do know that the new Avengers movie features Black Widow, Iron Man and Vision as of now (thanks to the filming pictures leaked), the remaining cast is yet to be confirmed.

Marvel could be trying to avoid any sort of cast confirmation before the release of Avengers: Infinity War as any news or update from Avengers 4 could ruin Infinity War for fans.

Meanwhile, last time a Marvel movie featured a funeral, it was in Captain America: Civil War. Fans will remember Steve Rogers attending a service hosted following the death of Agent Peggy Carter.

Fans will have to wait until May 2019 to know about the funeral. But before that, Marvel will be rolling out Thor: Ragnarok next month, Black Panther in February 2018 and Avengers: Infinity War in May 2018.