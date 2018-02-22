Flying officer Avani Chaturvedi created history on Monday, February 19, when she flew a solo sortie in a MiG-21. She flew in the Russian-origin jet over the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat and completed the sortie in 30 minutes.

With this, the flying officer has broken the tradition where only male pilots took part in solo sorties.

Lauding Chaturvedi, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa told the Times of India that he was very pleased with the flying officer's feat. "My heartiest congratulations to Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi for successfully clearing her first solo sortie on a MiG-21 'Bison' fighter. The IAF has always taken a lead in providing an equal platform to women officers. It's a red letter day for the country."

#TouchTheSkyWithGlory : Fg Offr Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian Woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo, when on 19 Feb 18 she flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft in her first solo flight. The photo attached has been taken after her solo sortie. pic.twitter.com/nHWe4sgSmi — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 22, 2018

"Flying Officer Chaturvedi has done well in flying. You will not send someone who is not good to fly a MiG-21," one of her flying instructors told The Indian Express.

Who is Avani Chaturvedi?