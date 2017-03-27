Many people, including schoolchildren and staff, are feared dead as an avalanche hit a resort in Japan on Monday morning.

Reports state more than 60 people were thought to be near the resort when the incident occurred at the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Resort in Tochigi prefecture.

A group of schoolchildren were participating in a mountaineering expedition in the area, according to local media reports.

Report states that many high schools were involved in the expedition with a total of 55 children and 11 teachers at the resort, according to TV channel HRK.

Six students are said to be showing no signs of life at the moment, three are injured and other three are missing.

The incident reportedly occurred at 9:20 am on Monday. Rescue efforts are underway.

Japanese Meteorological Agency data showed the region has had 26 days of continuous snow.

No estimate of casualties has been provided yet.

More details of the incident are awaited.