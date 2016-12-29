Automatic brakes on Berlin Christmas market attack truck saved lives

Automatic brakes installed in the truck used in the Berlin attack on 19 December prevented more deaths.12 people were killed and 48 others injured when Anis Amri drove a truck into a busy Christmas market. Swedish truck manufacturer Scania, the brand of truck used in the attack, had Advanced Emergency Braking (AEB) installed in its trucks in 2013, to coincide with EU regulations requiring all heavy goods vehicles to have the technology fitted.