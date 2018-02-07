1 / 2



Yamaha has launched its much-awaited YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in India at the Auto Expo 2018. The latest version of YZF-R15 has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The highlight of the new YZF-R15 is the all-new 155.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection replacing the 149cc mill. It develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and the peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm. The power has gone up by 3bhp in the new R15 compared to the outgoing model. The mill comes mated to a six-speed transmission and is now equipped with a slipper clutch for clutch-free up-shifts.

On the design front, YZF-R15 gets an aggressive design in line with the bigger R Series bikes. Redesigned headlamp cluster incorporates split full-LED headlights separated by an air intake. The new YZF-R15's fairing and the fuel tank are more edgy, giving the bike a more stylish and athletic stance.

Available only in two colors -- Thunder Grey and Racing Blue -- the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 misses out on ABS.