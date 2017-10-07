Auto Expo, the biennial auto show in New Delhi in India, is the largest motor show in the country. It is also South Asia's largest show in terms of number of exhibitors and visitors. 14th edition of the auto carnival has been scheduled for February 9-14 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida near Delhi.

The show is an ideal platform for automakers to showcase their upcoming models in India, which would become the third largest car market in the world by 2025. Big names in the industry such as the Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and others are currently working on new products with show dates as deadlines for finishing touch. However, the show may lose some sheen as many automakers are planning to skip.

There also new car and bike makers ready to participate the show for the first time. Here are complete details of automakers exhibiting vehicles in Auto Expo 2018 and skipping the show.

Automakers planning to skip the show

Volkswagen- German automaker Volkswagen had a packed stall at the last Auto Expo held in 2016. It showcased the Ameo sedan, Polo GTI performance hatch, Passat GTE plug-in hybrid and the Tiguan SUV. Most of these vehicles are already launched and there is no other big launches lined-up so far. Hence, Volkswagen will most likely skip the show.

Skoda- Volkswagen Group's subsidiary Skoda will also stay away from Auto Expo. The two upcoming offerings expected from Skoda are the petrol Kodiaq SUV and the Karoq SUV. The arrival of the latter is not confirmed yet. Lack of new models will be the reason for Skoda's absence.

Audi- Yet another Volkswagen Group subsidiary - Audi- is also planning to skip the show. The move seems to be part of VW group's global strategy to cut cost after the infamous dieselgate incident.

Other premium brands under VW group, Lamborghini, Porsche and Ducati will continue to remain absent from the Auto Expo.

Ford- the American carmaker used Auto Expo 2016 as a platform to showcase its muscle car, the Mustang. The company is on verge of launching new EcoSport compact SUV and there are no other models lined-up. Hence, the company will pull out of the show.

Nissan and Datsun- The Japanese brand Nissan and its subsidiary, Datsun's plan to skip Auto Expo comes as a pure surprise. The Nissan pavilion in the previous show had the X-Trail Hybrid, the GT-R, stylised Terrano and the face-lifted Sunny. Datsun had showcased the GO-Cross Concept. But for next year, there are no new models in the pipeline.

General Motors- The American auto giant will not join the show. The carmaker recently pulled the plug on the Chevrolet brand in India citing concerns of return on investments.

The bike manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Harley-Davidson and Royal Enfield will continue to remain absent from the 2018 Auto Expo in India.

New automakers joining Auto Expo

Kia Motors- Hyundai's sister brand Kia Motors will participate in Auto Expo for the first time next year. The South Korean brand will start sales in India in H2 of 2019. Though the company has not revealed product details for India, the models showcased at the roadshow indicates, the Picanto, Cerato, Sportage and the Sorento will be the India-bound models. All these cars are expected to be showcased at Auto Expo 2018.

MG Motor- UK-based automotive company MG Motor inaugurated its first-ever manufacturing facility in India last month. The company, owned by SAIC Motor, the largest carmaker in China, will showcase its India-bound models at the Auto Expo 2018.

Peugeot- French carmaker Peugeot, which is now PSA Peugeot Citroen (Groupe PSA), had confirmed its plans to re-enter India in 2018. The company has forged an alliance with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group. The tie-up will make use of the Hindustan Motors plant in Chennai as its production unit. The new range of Peugeot cars for India will be revealed at the show.

Source: Overdrive