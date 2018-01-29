If there is one bit of news that auto enthusiasts have been waiting to hear, it has to be the arrival of the new 2018 Swift hatchback in India. This is evident going by the latest developments at the dealerships. Within a couple of weeks of the opening of the bookings for the new Swift model, the waiting period is getting longer with each passing moment.

While the new Maruti Suzuki Swift commanded a waiting period of two months just a few days back, that timeframe has doubled and gone up to four months. This will surely be extended further with a demand that is on the rise.

What is intriguing is that this is even before the launch of the model. So, one can only imagine what will be the demand for the 2018 Swift after it gets launched in India. Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Swift hatchback at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be sold through the re-branded Maruti Arena stores and will come in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants. The hatchback Swift will measure 3,840 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and 1,530 mm height.

Under the hood, the new Swift will come with the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit will develop 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The new Swift will get the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

On the feature front, expect the new model of the Swift to get LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering-mounted audio and phone controls, USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth on the top-end Z and Z+ variants. The safety in the new Swift be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, front seat belts with pre-tensioners and an ISOFIX child seat as standard.

Source: AutocarIndia