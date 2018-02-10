UM Renegade Duty S, Duty Ace
UM Renegade Duty Ace (left), Duty S (right)IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

American bike maker UM Motorcycles' Indian subsidiary UM Lohia Two Wheelers has launched Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace cruiser bikes as its new entry-level model at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida.

Both the Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace have been priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and UM Motorcycle will start sales in July. The company will soon start accepting booking for the Duty range.

UM Renegade Duty AceIBT Media/ Ken Sunny

The Renegade Duty twins are powered by 223cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that develops 17bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 17Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, mated to a five-speed transmission. UM claims both the Duty range motorcycles will return about 41kmpl fuel efficient as per ARAI certification.

UM Renegade Duty AceIBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Both the motorcycles are essentially same except some minute differences. The headlamps cowl in both motorcycles are slightly different and the Duty Ace comes with bar-end mirrors. The Duty Ace comes in café racer styled covered pillion seat while the Duty S gets full-size seats for rider and pillion. In addition, the Duty S comes with solid matte colour options while the Duty Ace gets a sportier dual-colour option.

UM Renegade Duty SIBT Media/ Ken Sunny

The Duty range gets single-pod instrument console. An LED UM logo below the round headlamp, LED lights on all four sides, blindspot mirrors, puncture-resistant tyres and a wider seat are the other notable additions to the Renegade Duty twins.

Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace come fitted with telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is taken care of by a 280mm single front disc and rear drum brake. They run on 17 alloy wheels up front and 15 alloy wheels at rear wrapped in 120/80 section and 130/90 section tyres respectively.

UM Renegade Duty SIBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Both models of the Renegade Duty have identical dimensions and share the same wheelbase of 1,360mm. They also have an identical ground clearance of 180mm.