American bike maker UM Motorcycles' Indian subsidiary UM Lohia Two Wheelers has launched Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace cruiser bikes as its new entry-level model at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida.

Both the Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace have been priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and UM Motorcycle will start sales in July. The company will soon start accepting booking for the Duty range.

The Renegade Duty twins are powered by 223cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that develops 17bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 17Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, mated to a five-speed transmission. UM claims both the Duty range motorcycles will return about 41kmpl fuel efficient as per ARAI certification.

Both the motorcycles are essentially same except some minute differences. The headlamps cowl in both motorcycles are slightly different and the Duty Ace comes with bar-end mirrors. The Duty Ace comes in café racer styled covered pillion seat while the Duty S gets full-size seats for rider and pillion. In addition, the Duty S comes with solid matte colour options while the Duty Ace gets a sportier dual-colour option.

The Duty range gets single-pod instrument console. An LED UM logo below the round headlamp, LED lights on all four sides, blindspot mirrors, puncture-resistant tyres and a wider seat are the other notable additions to the Renegade Duty twins.

Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace come fitted with telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is taken care of by a 280mm single front disc and rear drum brake. They run on 17 alloy wheels up front and 15 alloy wheels at rear wrapped in 120/80 section and 130/90 section tyres respectively.

Both models of the Renegade Duty have identical dimensions and share the same wheelbase of 1,360mm. They also have an identical ground clearance of 180mm.