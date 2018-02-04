American motorcycle manufacturer UM Motorcycles is back. Having debuted in India at Auto Expo 2016 with its Renegade range of motorcycles, the two-wheeler giant has set its sights on this year's Auto Expo 2018 in a big way.This time around, the company will debut the world's first electric geared cruiser bike and a newly-designed 230cc cruiser.

UM is expected to reveal more details of the new models at the auto show. The new electric bike is expected to be based on the current range and could be launched in India at a later date. If launched, the new electric cruiser from UM will be the first model of its kind in the segment.

"We are very excited to be a part of the Auto Expo 2018 and are confident that the visitors will be thrilled by the UM range of Motorcycles showcased at our stand. We will also be unveiling the world's first electric geared high-speed cruiser and a newly designed 230cc cruiser which will showcase the prowess of UM Motorcycles at the Auto Expo," said Rajeev Mishra, CEO-UMLohia Two Wheelers Pvt Ltd.

Although UM has not revealed anything about the 230cc cruiser, rumours indicate that this will be the Renegade Duty 230, targeting the affordable bike market in India. UM was seen testing the Renegade Duty 230 on the Indian roads and is expected to be launched in the country this year.

UM Motorcycles in its home country sells the Renegade Duty with 124cc and 149cc engines. The spy images suggest the Renegade Duty 230 will be equipped with disc brakes up front and a drum set-up at rear for an affordable sticker price.

It is expected to measure 1,975mm in length, 730mm in width and 1,050mm height. The Renegade Duty 230 will also have a dry weight of around 110kg.

UM Motorcycles currently sells four models in India -- the Renegade Commando Classic, the Commando Mojave, the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sport S. It is also rumoured to add three cruisers, namely the Commando Iron 300, the Commando 300 LX and the Vegas 300, to its India line-up this year.

The current Renegade is powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, coupled with a six-speed transmission. The rumoured three cruisers are also expected to be based on the same platform as the Renegade.