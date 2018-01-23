It is India's biennial auto show, Auto Expo that is at the centre of the discussions in the auto world. With just a couple of days before the latest edition of the Auto Expo throws open its doors, auto enthusiasts in the country cannot hide their excitement. While we already have the list of final line-ups of some of the automakers for the Auto Expo, carmakers like Toyota and Honda have not revealed their line-ups yet to keep the surprise element intact.

It looks like rumour mills cannot stop working overboard. A report of GaadiWaadi says that Toyota is going to showcase a new limited edition of its Etios at the Auto Expo along with models like the new 2018 Land Cruiser Prado and the Yaris sedan. The new Etios edition will reportedly pack quite a few changes in order to tap the increasing competition in the market.

According to the report, new Etios will get significant updates on interior and exterior. It is expected to get a new Phantom Brown colour option, which is now available in the Corolla Altis. The Etios in its special edition will also get features like a new set of wheels, chrome highlights and new boy graphics. The cabin of the model is likely to get an all-black theme with carbon fibre finish on dashboard along with features like 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse parking camera and display.

Mechanically, the new limited edition of the Etios is unlikely to see any changes. Likely to be offered in the top-end VX trim of both petrol and diesel models of the Etios, the new version will come with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engines under the hood. The petrol engine in the Etios currently churns out 88 bhp at 5,600 rpm and 132 Nm at 3,000 rpm mated to five-speed manual gearbox while the diesel motor is tuned to dish out 67 bhp at 3,800 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 1,800 rpm and 2,400 rpm.

Toyota is expected to launch the new limited edition of the Etios after its short debut at Auto Expo with a premium of Rs 30,000 over the current Etios model.