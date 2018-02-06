The stage is all set for 14th edition of India's biggest biennial auto show — the Auto Expo 2018 — and the auto world is eagerly waiting to catch up with the latest directly from the venue. The event takes place from February 9-14 with the Components Show being held from February 8-11.

Before the curtains up for the Auto Expo 2018, we take a look at some of the most anticipated cars at the show. This list features the all-new Swift from Maruti Suzuki, entry of Kia, the sister brand of South Korean carmaker Hyundai in India, Tata's premium hatchback X451, Toyota Yaris and many more.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new Swift from Maruti Suzuki is one of the most awaited models of 2018. Swift will now be based on the new and light heartect platform and comes packed with all the bells and whistles. Expected to be priced from Rs 5.86 lakh, the new Swift will come with features such as LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering-mounted audio and phone controls, USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth. Under the hood, the new Swift will come with the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines.

Tata X451 premium hatchback

Tata is set to up the ante in the hatchback segment with its new premium offering codenamed X451. Based on the company's Advanced Modular Platform (AMP), the new X451 hatchback of the company will be the first model to feature Impact Design 2.0 language of Tata. Tata's upcoming premium hatchback X451 is expected to get features like Harman infotainment system with reverse camera, navigation, and telephone connectivity. Under the hood, the hatchback is expected to come plonked with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and Nexon's 1.05-litre diesel motor.

Hyundai Elite i20 facelift

The new version of Hyundai's premium hatchback, Elite i20 will be launched in India at Auto Expo 2018. The new Elite i20 will host a slew of changes on the exterior and interiors. The hatchback is also likely to get changes under the hood. The new Elite i20 facelift will also get new touchscreen infotainment system, which will come with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

Kia SP concept

Kia Motors, the sister brand of Hyundai will open its India chapter at Auto Expo this year. And what the company has for the auto lovers at the Auto Show is the global premiere of SP Concept SUV, which will be later launched in India. Tailored for the domestic market, the Kia SP Concept will flaunt all-LED lights front and rear, a bulging shoulder line, sloping roofline, muscular wheel arches and a contrasting roof.

Mahindra Stinger

Mahindra has set the pulse of auto enthusiasts raising with the new Stinger convertible concept. Mahindra having treated visitors to an XUV Aero concept and Halo electric supercar in 2014 will reportedly unveil a drop-top SUV Stinger based on the TUV300 this time. Yes, that is right, the ladder platform of TUV300. Powering the Stinger is likely to be the upgraded version of 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk 100 diesel engine, which in its current form churns out 101hp and 240Nm of torque.