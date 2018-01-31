Home-grown auto major Tata Motors is getting ready for the biennial auto show- the Auto Expo 2018, in a big way. While the company has already kick-started a teaser campaign warming up for the event, the auto enthusiasts are still figuring out what models could be the main attractions at the show.

We already know that the new premium hatchback X451 that is being teased is going to be a head-turner at the show along with models like the new SUV codenamed H5, Tata Tigor Sport and Nexon AMT but the list does not seem to end there. In addition, Tata will have an extensive range of electric cars at the Auto Expo against the backdrop of India moving towards its avowed mission of going fully electric by 2030. Tata's electric line-up for the auto show is expected to include both passenger and commercial electric models. Tigor electric and Tiago EV are expected to lead the carmaker's charge.

Also read: Upcoming electric cars that could define your future mode of transport: Tata Tigor EV, Tiago, Renault Kwid, KUV100 and more

Tata Tiago electric

Tata Motors and its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) unveiled Tiago EV concept at LCV2017, UK's low carbon vehicle event. The Tiago electric is expected to be launched in India by 2019.

Although the details of the Tiago electric are not known at this point of time, Tiago EV is expected to use a liquid-cooled 85kW drive motor developing 200Nm of torque driving front wheels through a single speed gearbox. The model unveiled could attain the 0-100kmph speed in less than 11 seconds and had a top speed of 135kmph. TMETC had claimed the concept comes with over 100km range and the production version will have a better range.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata has already rolled out the first batch of Tigor electric in India to fulfill the order of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a venture set up by the Ministry of Power. The company had made it clear earlier that Tigor electric will hit the market if there is demand and it looks like now with the push for electric vehicles in India, the electric version of Tigor could also be sold for personal use.

Tata will make the electric version of its compact sedan —Tigor — at the company's Sanand plant. The electric drive system for the Tigor has been developed and supplied by Electra EV — a company established to develop and supply electric drive systems for the automotive sector.