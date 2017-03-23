The decks are being cleared and the Indian auto industry is rolling up its sleeves to ensure India's largest biennial motor show -- the Auto Expo 2018 takes off without any hitches. The Auto Expo is scheduled to be held from February 9-14, 2018.

Organised under the aegis of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the Auto Expo will take place in two different locations - Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The Pragati Maidan will host the Component Show from February 8-11, 2018, while the Motor Show will take place at India Expo Mart from February 9-14, 2018. The list of exhibitors and the details of the bookings are expected to follow soon. The tickets of Auto Expo 2018 are expected to be available on BookMyShow from November 2017.

The biennial event in 2016 had recorded a footfall of over 6 lakh. As the country's biggest auto carnival, Auto Expo 2016 witnessed over 108 product launches and unveiling by over 65 manufacturers over a seven day period. While companies like Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield and Harley Davidson opted to stay away from the 13th edition of the Auto Expo, the show welcomed new exhibitors like Revolta Motors, Force Motors, Jeep, Abarth and Dhasan Moto, BMW Motorrad, DSK Benelli and Polaris.

Auto Expo 2018 schedule