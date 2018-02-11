Soon after the launch of the Tiago way back in April 2016, there were rumors that Tata Motors is considering a sporty iteration of the Tiago hatchback. In March 2017, Tata Motors tied up with the Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives to roll out performance cars. Now, the duo has showcased its offsprings at Auto Expo 2018 christened Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP.

The suffix JTP stands for 'Jayem Tata Performance'. The partners have plonked the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon in both Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP. Combined with additional tweaks in the intake and exhaust systems, the mill develops 110hp of power and 150Nm of torque. To put it in perspective, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol in the regular Tiago and Tigor cars develops only 83.8bhp of power and 114Nm of torque.

The engine of Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP is mated to a five-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios for superior acceleration, according to Tata Motors. It also features multi-drive modes – City and Sports. In addition, the go-faster version of the Tiago and Tigor's suspension has been tuned for precision with reduced ground clearance for better handling.

Both the souped-up Tiago and Tigor are also different from regular counterparts in terms of looks. Up front, the Tiago and Tigor JTP features a new and large grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents. Smoked projector headlamps particularly add a touch of aggression to the front. 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts add muscle to the side profile while a diffuser on the rear bumper carries the sporty theme to the rear.

The interior is spruced up with an all-black theme with sporty accents on AC vents, premium leather seats and steering with contrast red stitching. Both cars also flaunt high-end infotainment system by Harman with eight speakers.

Tata Motors has not revealed the prices, nor has it announced a time frame for the launch. However, it is understood that Tata Motors is not planning to delay the process. We expect the launch of Tiago and Tigor JTP during the festive season of this year.