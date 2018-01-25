Auto enthusiasts in India are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is scheduled for February 9 at the Auto Expo 2018. Now, ahead of the 2018 Swift launch, the first batch of the new model has started arriving at the showrooms of the company and the web is abuzz with pictures from various showrooms.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift, which will be sold through the re-branded Maruti Arena stores, is open for bookings with a down payment of Rs 11,000. An earlier report had said that the new Maruti Suzuki Swift commands a waiting period of two months for both petrol and diesel models even before launch.

Also read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift brochures leaked ahead of Auto Expo launch: Everything you need to know

To be offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants, the new 2018 Swift will measure 3,840 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and 1,530 mm height. The new avatar of the Swift will come with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and offer a ground clearance of 163 mm. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is built on the light and rigid Heartect platform that also underpins the Baleno premium hatchback and new Dzire compact sedan.

Under the hood, the new Swift will come with the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit will develop 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque.

The new Swift will get the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

The new Swift will come with features like LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering-mounted audio and phone controls, USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth on the top-end Z and Z+ variants.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, front seat belts with pre-tensioners and an ISOFIX child seat as standard on all variants of the new model. The new model of the hatchback will be offered in six colours -- Prime Midnight Blue, SLD Fire Red, PRL Arctic White, Met Silky Silver and Met Magma Grey.

Image Source: TeamBHP