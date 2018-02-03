With just a couple of days left before the official launch of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift at Auto Expo 2018, most of the details have already been revealed. What remains perhaps is its pricing. But the wait for that too could be ending with emerging reports suggesting that the new Swift hatchback will get a price tag of a premium of Rs 60,000 over the last model.

According to a report of ET Auto, the new Swift is likely to get a price tag of Rs 5.83 lakh. The prices of the other models are yet to be known. Maruti Suzuki has already announced the opening of the bookings for the new Swift and the new avatar of the hatchback seems to be in good demand. Recent reports have suggested that the waiting period for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is climbing with the model already commanding a waiting period of up to four months.

Manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's plant in Gujarat, the 2018 Swift will measure 3,840 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and 1,530 mm height. The new avatar of the Swift will come with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and offer a ground clearance of 163 mm. It comes packed with a slew of features such as LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering-mounted audio and phone controls, USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth.

Under the hood, the new Swift will come with the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit will develop 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The new Swift will get the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

To be offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants, the new Swift has started arriving at the showrooms of the company and will be sold through the new re-branded Maruti Suzuki Arena.