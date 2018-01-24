Hero MotoCorp has set its eyes on launching a new 125cc scooter in India in 2018. Well, that bit of information goes on to reaffirm that the competition in this segment is gradually building and the auto enthusiasts in all likelihood are expected to get a chance to set their eyes on this rumoured scooter at the upcoming auto show—Auto Expo 2018.

Also read: 2018 Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise and Street launched at Rs 93,466; how do they differ from older versions?

Hero has been making headlines in the recent times with the company expected to showcase some of its best offerings and concepts at the event in February. So, we have another addition to this long list of the models expected to be on display at the show. The 125cc scooter of the company has been at the heart of talks in the auto corridors for a while now. Although Hero has been tight-lipped about its final line-up for India's biennial auto show, the rumour mills have not let any opportunity go without spinning a tale or two on the model.

Now, the latest is that the new retro-styled scooter of Hero could well be part of Hero's Auto Expo line-up, reports GaadiWaadi. Hero has been on a launch spree in India since December 2017. The company ushered the New Year 2018 with the launch of three new models -- Super Splendor, Passion Pro and Passion XPro. And the revelry is likely to be continued to the Auto Expo with models like the premium Xtreme 200S and the newly rumoured 300cc sports bike based on XF3R.

To be pitted against Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 scooters, the new Hero 125cc scooter may get retro-styling, targeting the urban young Indians. There have also been rumours that the new 125ccs scooter of Hero could be the Dare 125 scooter that was showcased at Auto Expo 2014. A recent report had indicated that the Dare could be sold in India as Aava. Aava is expected to be powered by a 124.8cc 4-stroke engine, which can churn out 9.38 bhp of power and 9.8 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT transmission. It will feature dual-tone alloy wheels and body colour, fully digital instrument console, LED DRLs and LED tail lights.