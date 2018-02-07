Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, kicked off the latest edition of the Auto Expo 2018 in style in Greater Noida on February 7.

The all-new ConceptFutureS is set to redefine compact vehicle design in India. Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, ConceptFutureS embodies the next level of design evolution in terms of proportions, body sculpting and stimulating fusion of bold patterns and superior accent colours. The design of the car smartly integrates SUV features in compact dimensions and looks just perfect.

The upright stance, commanding higher seating and ground clearance, along with the horizontal hood give ConceptFutureS a unique aggressive stance and posture. The urban SUV image is strengthened by the bold and upright front. A unique A-pillar treatment connects to the accent on the side sill, the taut powerful shoulders and a raised rear volume, to give a dynamic appeal.

The bright orange body on ConceptFutureS displays the bold, playful, SUV characters of the concept. In addition, the orange colour with high chrome and luminosity give prominence and distinctiveness to the body shape. The contrasting 'white accents' on the A-pillar, front, rear grille and side sill lend a playful appearance to the Concept.

Inside the cabin, the strong structural elements in the interior provide the strength required by an SUV whereas layered wrap-around design with dynamic lines make it exciting. The Human Machine Interface (HMI) in the centre is also a unique spherical design with layers of interface. The cabin carries colour scheme with ivory as the main interior colour. An orange accent used on Instrument Panel, Door trim and the seats. White accents on exterior energetically flow into the interiors along the A-pillar and Instrument Panel. Carbon pattern on the centre panel lends a strong structured feel.

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to launch its all-new Swift at the Auto Expo 2018 on day 1.