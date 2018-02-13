Back in 2015, Pune-based DC Design launched the Avanti as the first 'Made in India' sports car for Rs 35.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Now the company has pulled the wraps off its new sports car, the TCA, at the Auto Expo 2018.

DC Design claims the TCA has been inspired by the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Pagani Zonda supercars in terms of looks. The sports car has more aggressive stance than the Avanti. The TCA comes with more edgy body panels and the rear will resemble an Acura NSX especially with the sleek taillights.

The TCA has been built on the copiously reworked Avanti platform and it is longer, lower and wider than the Avanti. The name TCA is the abbreviation of Titanium, Carbon, and Aluminium -- the materials went into the making of the new sports car. This will make the TCA much lighter than the Avanti.

While the Avanti is powered by a four-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol engine, the TCA draws power from a naturally aspirated 3.8-litre V6 engine that develops with a healthy 320hp of power. The mill comes mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and DC Design claims TCA can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. If the timing is anything to go by, DC Design TCA will be the fastest car ever, designed, developed and built in India. The company has not revealed the top speed of the TCA which is reportedly limited to 200kmph.

The company intends to make Only 299 units at its Talegaon factory at Maharashtra. Each DC Design TCA unit will cost Rs 39 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has already received 60 bookings for the TCA, and deliveries will commence in October 2018.