Italian two-wheeler Aprilia launched the SR 125 premium scooter on the first day of the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The pavilion of Piaggio's subsidiary also showcased the RS 150 and the Tuono 150, the scaled-down versions of the bigger Aprilia RSV4 and the Tuono V4, respectively.

Aprilia RS 150 is a fully-faired supersport motorcycle that will go up against Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and KTM RC 200 when it is launched in India. The Tuono 150, on the other hand, is the naked sibling and it will pose a challenge against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and KTM 200 Duke.

In terms of looks, both Aprilia RS 150 and the Tuono 150 have a scaled-down stance of their respective liter-class motorcycles. From the aggressive headlamp layout to the LED taillight, both motorcycles carry aggressive styling in line with the big bikes' DNA. Both motorcycles have been showcased in Aprilia's signature silver, black, red color-combination with striking graphics.

Both Aprilia RS 150 and the Tuono 150 will draw power from a liquid-cooled fuel-injected 150cc motor that develops 18hp at 10,000rpm and 14Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. The mill is expected to be coupled with a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch while a quick-shifter is likely to be offered as an additional accessory.

Being Aprilia models, the RS 150 and the Tuono 150 get premium cycle parts. These include 40mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Their 17-inch wheels are equipped with a 300mm disc up front and a 218mm disc at the back. Both motorcycles also get ABS as standard.

Piaggio India will see the response from show-goers and if it is positive, the bikes could be launched in India by early 2019 at a price of around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).