Austrlia PM questioned over deal with One Nations Gay Nazi Mind Control Theorist

  • February 15, 2017 18:03 IST
    By Storyful
On 15 February Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was forced to face questions from Tony Burke, Labor MP, about the Western Australian Liberal Party giving far-right populist party One Nation preference over Nationals. Turnbulls industry minister Arthur Sinidinos said One Nation was more “sophisticated” than it was 20 years ago. But after the interview, it was reported Western Australia One Nation candidate Michelle Meyers claimed the push for marriage equality in Australia was propagated by a Nazi-era “mind control program” and abortion was creating “societies of cannibals”.
