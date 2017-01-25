It is India vs India as Sania Mirza faces off against Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles quarterfinals with their respective partners at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Federer waltzes into semifinals of Australian Open

Both players suffered disappointments in the women's and men's doubles and, as a result, they will want to make up for those losses with victory in the mixed doubles.

Sania and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig are the favourites going into this quarterfinal contest, considering they are the No.2 seeds in the tournament.

Bopanna and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski are unseeded, so it is a case of "nothing to lose" for the two players. The Indo-Canadian team, though, will need to be at their absolute best to stop Sania and Dodig, who have played together more often and have the better court sense as a result.

Sania and Bopanna, of course, know each other's games pretty well having partnered at the Rio Olympics. The two could not quite win the Olympic medal they were looking for, but there won't be too many surprises that they can pull off.

This match will be held in Show Court 3, with the Rod Laver Arena witnessing the women's singles quarterfinals. Serena Williams will play Johanna Konta, with the American just three wins away from going past Steffi Graf's Open era record of 22 Grand Slam victories.

The players are just out on court about to begin and Serena will know she needs to be at her best to top Konta, who has been in sparkling form in Melbourne.

"I have watched her game a lot," Serena said if Konta. "She's been doing really, really well.

"She has a very attacking game. I know her game pretty well. I look forward to it.

"Like I said on the court, I have absolutely nothing to lose in this tournament. Everything here is a bonus for me. Obviously I'm here to win. Hopefully I can play better, I can only go better."

After the women's quarterfinals, the first men's singles quarterfinal of the day will be on view. Grigor Dimitrov will play David Goffin, with both players desperate to make it to that Grand Slam semifinal.

Where to Watch Live

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv and Yupp TV.

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

Australia: TV: Channel 7. Live Streaming: 7 Live.

USA: TV: ESPN 3. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.