Australian open, Australian open mixed doubles final, Australian open results, Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastián Cabal, Ivan Dodig and Sania Mirza
Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastián Cabal.Reuters

India's hopes to win a title at this year's Australian Open continued till the final day but eventually did not materialise as Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost to US-Colombian pair of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastián Cabal 2-6, 4-6 in the final of the mixed doubles at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday (January 29).

Also read: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal live streaming

Spears and Cabal took control of the match early on in the first set and went on to win it 6-2. Mirza and Dodig had an ordinary beginning as the opponents broke their very first two serves of the match to take a 3-0 lead.

The Indo-Croat duo was expected to get back into the game as they did in the semifinals but it was not to be. Spears-Cabal went on to take a 4-0 lead and though Sania-Dodig managed to pull things back somehow to make it 2-5 and had a chance to break Spears to extend the fight in the set, they could not capitalise on the 30-0 lead and lost the first set.

The second set saw the losing duo starting on a tighter note. Dodig managed to hold on to his serve to give his team a 1-0 lead and the duo also broke Cabal's serve and retained its own second serve to make it 3-0. They were leading 4-1 at one time and looked the match was going to enter the deciding set. But Spears and Cabal had other things in mind as they won five games in a row to win the set 6-4 and with that the title. The Sania-Dodig duo clearly showed signs of pressure as they failed to hold on to their own serves. Dodig also committed two double faults, paving the way for the opponents' victory.

Also read