Rafael Nadal, in the past, has been criticised for his "gamesmanship," for taking too much time during points and in the changeovers. However, it was Roger Federer, who came under criticism after the brilliant 2017 Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday, due to the 18-time Grand Slam winner's decision to take a medical timeout right after losing the fourth set to Nadal.

Federer beats Nadal in stunning final

Pat Cash, the former Australian tennis champ, called it "legal cheating", while there were several eyebrows raised when Federer took a timeout for the second time in as many matches. He did the same during the semifinal against Stan Wawrinka as well.

"It's cheating and it's being allowed," Cash, while working for BBC Radio 5 Live, said. "It's legal cheating, but it's still not right."

Federer, though, was quick to defend his decision to take a medical timeout after the fourth set, insisting he had an injury and was just trying to get the right treatment in order to be able to compete in the fifth set.

"Look, I mean, I explained myself a couple of days ago after the Stan match," Federer said. "Yeah, my leg has been hurting me since the (Noah) Rubin match (in the second round). "I was happy that I was able to navigate through the pain. For some reason against Stan I had it from the start on both sides of the groin.

"After he took a medical timeout, I thought I could also take one for a change and see if actually something like a massage during the match is actually going to help me. It did a little bit potentially. I'm not sure.

"And then today after probably – well, I felt my quad midway through the second set already, and the groin started to hurt midway through the third set. I just told myself, The rules are there that you can use them. I also think we shouldn't be using these rules or abusing the system. I think I've led the way for 20 years.

"So I think to be critical there is exaggerating. I'm the last guy to call a medical timeout. So I don't know what he's talking about."

Federer certainly did not seem too troubled by that injury in the final set. After going a break down, the Swiss maestro started to play some out-of-this-world tennis, hitting winner after winner, with Nadal's tired legs, following that five-hour marathon against Grigor Dimitrov, unable to withstand the pressure from his opponent.

"I told myself to play free," Federer said of that remarkable comeback in the deciding set. "That's what we discussed with (coaches) Ivan (Ljubicic) and Severin (Luthi) before the matches. You play the ball, you don't play the opponent. Be free in your head, be free in your shots, go for it. The brave will be rewarded here.

"I didn't want to go down just making shots, seeing forehands rain down on me from Rafa. I think it was the right decision at the right time."