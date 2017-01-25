Mirjana Lucic-Baroni's fairytale run continued its merry way as the veteran Croatian dumped the US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova out of the Australian Open.

Having reached the women's singles quarterfinals in Melbourne from absolutely nowhere, Lucic-Baroni showed the composure to take out the big-serving Pliskova in three hard-fought sets.

Baroni came through 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes, adding the fifth seed to her scalps in this tournament, having already beaten No.3 seed Agnieszka Radwanska earlier.

"I can't believe this, this is crazy," said Lucic-Baroni. "I can't believe I'm in semifinals again. I feel a little bit in shock right now.

"I know this means a lot to every player to reach the semifinals. But to me this is overwhelming I will never, never forget this day and this last couple of weeks.

"The fact I was this strong and could fight this hard is incredible."

This semifinal will be Lucic-Baroni's second of her career, having reached the final four of Wimbledon, way, way back in 1999, when she was a 17-year-old prodigy.

Next up for the 34-year-old is the winner of the Serena Williams vs Johanna Konta battle.