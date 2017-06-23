Kidambi Srikanth avenged his Singapore Superseries defeat to Sai Praneeth with a hard-earned win over his lower-ranked compatriot in an all-Indian quarter-final of the 2017 Australian Open in Sydney.

In what was their seventh career meeting, the world number 11 needed 43 minutes to beat Praneeth 25-23, 21-17 in straight games and make his way into a third straight Superseries semi-final.

Notably, Srikanth was denied a title in Singapore by Praneeth, who won the final after coming back from behind 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 in a 55-minute battle. However, the experienced campaigner made sure there were no such slip-ups in Sydney to successfully exact revenge on his compatriot.

In what was a topsy-turvy opening game, Srikanth went into the break with only a one-point lead, which vanished soon after. The 24-year-old trailed Praneeth 16-13, but fought back to claim three match points, all of which were saved. However, the Indonesia Superseries Premier winner held his composure to take the early lead and capitalised on it in the second game.

Notably, Srikanth came into the match with a lot of confidence following his second-round win over world number one Son Wan Ho, whom he had defeated for the second time in a week on Thursday.

.@srikidambi after India Open second round exit.



Played - 14

Won - 12



Amazing consistency! #AustraliaSS semis calling. — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 23, 2017

Srikanth is among the tournament favourites despite the presence of top-ranked stars of the likes of Lin Dan and Chen Long. The 2015 China Open winner has taken his consistency to a higher level since reaching the final of the Singapore Open in April. He then went on to win his second Superseries Premier title in Indonesia last week, beating the likes of Jan O Jorgensen and Son en route to the top step of the podium.

Srikanth will face the winner of the second quarter-final between fourth seed Shi Yuqi and defending champion Hans-Kristian Vittinghus. The Indian shuttler had defeated the former in the quarter-final of the Singapore Open.

With Srikanth progressing to the next round, the focus shifts to PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who will be taking on world number one Tai Tzu Ying and Sun Yu in their quarter-final matches, respectively later today.