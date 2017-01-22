Roger Federer has moved into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after an impressive showing against fifth seed Kei Nishikori at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. The Swiss ace emerged victorious 6-7 (4-7) ,6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the match, which lasted for three hours and 23 minutes.

Murray knocked out of Australian Open

After the shock exit of Andy Murray earlier in the day, and defending champion Novak Djokovic second round loss, all eyes were on Federer, who has now emerged as one of the favourites to win the title. The 17th seed, along with Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka has a huge chance of lifting the title. However, the way Australian Open 2017 has gone ahead, one cannot take any result for granted.

The former world number one also did not start his fourth round encounter against Nishikori on a bright note, as Federer was trailing 0-3. Federer was unfazed with the situation and he pulled back and came back strong, but he eventually lost the set in a tie-break 6-7.

With the first set loss, tennis fans began to wonder if another big fish of the Australian Open will be exiting the competition before the quarterfinals would begin. Federer, who had looked good in the closing stages of the first set, began to show his class in the second set, where he was spot on with his first serves. It was his 17 winners, which helped his emerge victorious in the second set.

And it was a ruthless Federer in the third set, which brought back memories of the former champion back. Federer was in cruise control, and he outplayed Nishikori in all departments of the game, including the baseline, where the fifth seed is said to be super strong. Federer's game at the net was also brilliant in the third set.

With Federer just one set away from the quarterfinals spot, Nishikori was in desperate mood to take the game to a fifth and deciding set. For that to happen, the Asian number one had to win the fourth set, and he did quite well to take 4-2 lead. Nishikori, who looked below par in the third set, was much more competitive in the fourth set as he was not willing to lose the contest after starting the match on a bright note. The Japanese star won the set, 6-4 to force the game to a decider.

Federer was in no mood to allow Nishikori back into the game as the Swiss ace dominated the game early in the fifth set to run into a 3-0 lead. Things began to fall apart for Nishikori, who took a medical time out as well due to back problems. After the short break, Nishikori managed to win three games in the final set before Federer sealed the match to book his quarterfinals spot.

Federer will meet Mischa Zverev, who stunned Murray earlier in the day, for the round of 16 clash.