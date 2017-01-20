Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori have marched into the fourth round of the Australian Open after their quality win in the third round of the men's singles competition. Mona Barthel got the better of Ashleigh Barty in the women's singles to book her fourth round spot on Friday.

The Swiss ace might not have hit top gear in the first two rounds of the competition, but there was an air of confidence about Federer against Berdych in the third round. The former world number one played some sublime tennis right from the start, with quality strokes from the baseline as well as the net. Some of his plays were so brilliant including his thumping one-handed backhand winners that brought back memories of vintage Federer from the past.

After Federer clinched the first set in a cruising manner, Berdych realised that he had to improve his gameplay in order to push the Swiss ace. Berdych did play better in the second set, but the brilliance of Federer was too much for the Czech to handle. With one set away from the fourth round, the Swiss ace was on a league of his own despite Berdych giving his best in the third set, which the tenth seed eventually lost. Federer won the third set to come up with an impressive win in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena. The final score read 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Fifth seed from Japan, Kei Nishikori, looked in good control of his match against Lukas Lacko, who despite all his efforts at the Margaret Court Arena failed to win a single set. The Japanese player defeated Lacko in straight sets, score reading 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 with the match lasting for 131 minutes.

Nishikori looked strong from the baseline, and troubled his opponent from the back with his incredible ground-strokes. Though Lacko served well, which comprised of 12 aces, Nishikori returned well, and played some consistent tennis to walk into the next round, where he will face a much tougher opponent in the form of Federer.

Barthel and Barty were involved in a battle on unseeded players, and it proved to be a tough clash, which saw the German player emerge victorious. Barthel won the first set, but Barty came back strongly in the second to take the game to a decider, and the German held her nerve to book the fourth round spot after winning the final set. The final score read 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in favour of Barthel.