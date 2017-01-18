Andy Murray put up an impressive performance in the Australian Open second round to defeat Andrey Rublev in straight sets, score reading 6-3, 6-0, 6-2. There was an air of confidence in Murray's play as the Scot outplayed his opponent in all departments of the game to make it into the third round. Similarly, seventh seed in women's singles Gabrine Muguruza booked her third round berth after straight sets win on Wednesday.

The current world number one, Murray, started off on a great note, winning the first set with some enthralling ground strokes. The Scot was on top form with his services game and his return, as always, was stunning. It constantly troubled Rublev, who was left helpless in the court for a majority of the match despite playing some decent tennis in the early stages of the match.

The Scot gained immense momentum in the latter stages of the first set, and continued that in the second set as well. Murray did not give many chances to Rublev, who ran short of ideas with the top seed showcasing his dominance.

Murray did not drop a single game in the third set, where he hardly put a foot wrong in front of the packed Rod Laver Arena. And the crowd were treated to a major spectacle. He was trying to finish the points early and hit an impressive ten winners in the second set. After clinching the second set, it was just a matter of time for Murray to finish off the match and he did so winning the final set, 6-2.

Earlier in the women's singles, seventh seed Muguruza played some good tennis to edge past Samantha Crawford in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. Though the first set might have been quite tough for Muguruza, she kept her clam to clinch the set, and then the second to march into the next round of the Australian Open.

Muguruza will next face Anastasija Sevastova, who defeated Slovakia's Kristina Kucova in the second round.