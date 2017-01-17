Novak Djokovic is one of the favourites to win the Australian Open 2017 title, and the former world No. 1 showed his class against Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the first-round of the year's first grand slam at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday (January 17). The Serb won in straight sets: 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

Verdasco, who has defeated Djokovic four times in the past, was expected to give a tough fight but the defending champion was too hot to handle from the very beginning. Djokovic pocketed the opening set 6-1.

Verdasco, ranked 40, however, tried to match his opponent's prowess in the second set. He raised his game by a few notches after the disappointing first set and took the second into the tie-breakers. Both players exhibited some amazing ground strokes, treating the audience to a spectacle. But it was Djokovic who eventually prevailed and won the tir-breaker 7-4 to grab the second set as well. Verdasco, on the other hand, was seen losing his cool after missing out on some close points.

Once Verdasco's resistance was broke, it was just a matter of time before Djokovic finished off the match. The Serb rushed to 3-0 in the third set in no time and won it 6-2. Verdasco, despite his decent record against Djokovic, could do little the day his famous opponent was on a roll.

Djokovic, who was seen celebrating his victory in an animated way, is likely to take on Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin who was closing in on a victory over Croatia's Ivan Dodig in the second round.