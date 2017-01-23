All eyes were on one of the biggest tennis matches of day 8 -- Rafael Nadal vs Gael Monfils -- at the Australian Open 2017. The result hasn't been a surprise.
Considering the form he is in at the moment, Rafael Nadal's four sets win over the Frenchman has come in as no surprise! The legendary Roger Federer has also progressed to the quarterfinals of Australian Open 2017, so a meeting between the juggernauts in the final might just be on the cards.
That's what fans are also keen on, following the shock exit of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic from the competition. The draw has also taken place in a way that raises the possibility of a Nadal-Federer showdown in the Australian Open 2017 final.
Before we speak further, let us also mention that the duo might be veterans already, sailing into the final is not so easy. There are also the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Milos Raonic.
The men's quarterfinalists
Roger Federer
Age: 35
ATP ranking: 17
Fourth round result: defeats Kei Nishikori 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 4-6 6-3
Quarterfinal opponent: Mischa Zverev
Rafael Nadal
Age: 30
ATP ranking: 9
Fourth round result: defeats Gael Monfils 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4
Quarterfinal opponent: Milos Raonic
Stan Wawrinka
Age: 31
ATP ranking: 4
Fourth round result: defeats Andreas Seppi 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 7-6(4)
Quarterfinal opponent: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Age: 31
ATP ranking: 12
Fourth round result: defeats Daniel Evans 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4
Quarterfinal opponent: Stan Wawrinka
Grigor Dimitrov
Age: 25
ATP ranking: 15
Fourth round result: defeats Denis Istomin 2-6 7-6(2) 6-2 6-1
Quarterfinal opponent: David Goffin
Milos Raonic
Age: 26
ATP ranking: 3
Fourth round result: defeats Roberto Bautista Agoc 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 6-1
Quarterfinal opponent: Rafael Nadal
David Goffin
Age: 26
ATP ranking: 11
Fourth round result: defeats Dominic Thiem 5-7 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2
Quarterfinal opponent: Grigor Dimitrov
Mischa Zverev
Age: 29
ATP ranking: 50
Fourth round result: defeats Andy Murray 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4
Quarterfinal opponent: Roger Federer