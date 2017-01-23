All eyes were on one of the biggest tennis matches of day 8 -- Rafael Nadal vs Gael Monfils -- at the Australian Open 2017. The result hasn't been a surprise.

Considering the form he is in at the moment, Rafael Nadal's four sets win over the Frenchman has come in as no surprise! The legendary Roger Federer has also progressed to the quarterfinals of Australian Open 2017, so a meeting between the juggernauts in the final might just be on the cards.

That's what fans are also keen on, following the shock exit of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic from the competition. The draw has also taken place in a way that raises the possibility of a Nadal-Federer showdown in the Australian Open 2017 final.

Before we speak further, let us also mention that the duo might be veterans already, sailing into the final is not so easy. There are also the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Milos Raonic.

The men's quarterfinalists

Roger Federer

Age: 35

ATP ranking: 17

Fourth round result: defeats Kei Nishikori 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 4-6 6-3

Quarterfinal opponent: Mischa Zverev

Rafael Nadal

Age: 30

ATP ranking: 9

Fourth round result: defeats Gael Monfils 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4

Quarterfinal opponent: Milos Raonic

Stan Wawrinka

Age: 31

ATP ranking: 4

Fourth round result: defeats Andreas Seppi 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 7-6(4)

Quarterfinal opponent: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Age: 31

ATP ranking: 12

Fourth round result: defeats Daniel Evans 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4

Quarterfinal opponent: Stan Wawrinka

Grigor Dimitrov

Age: 25

ATP ranking: 15

Fourth round result: defeats Denis Istomin 2-6 7-6(2) 6-2 6-1

Quarterfinal opponent: David Goffin

Milos Raonic

Age: 26

ATP ranking: 3

Fourth round result: defeats Roberto Bautista Agoc 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 6-1

Quarterfinal opponent: Rafael Nadal

David Goffin

Age: 26

ATP ranking: 11

Fourth round result: defeats Dominic Thiem 5-7 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2

Quarterfinal opponent: Grigor Dimitrov

Mischa Zverev

Age: 29

ATP ranking: 50

Fourth round result: defeats Andy Murray 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4

Quarterfinal opponent: Roger Federer