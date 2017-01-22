The Australian Open 2017 has thrown some massive surprises in the men's singles competition. First, it was the shocking exit of Novak Djokovic in the second round, and now Andy Murray has followed suit with an incredible loss to unseeded Mischa Zverev in the pre-quarters clash on Sunday. The German was in roaring form to win the match 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, which lasted for 3 hours and 33 minutes.

After the exit of Djokovic, Murray was the overwhelming favourite to win the title, and now the race for the year's first garden slam has been throw wide open.

The match did not start on a great note for the Scot, who lost the first set against Zverev in a tight encounter. The second witnessed both players playing some quality tennis, and the German was surprising Murray with his incredible return and hunger to win points. However, it was the top seed, who crossed the finishing line in the second set.

With Murray looking better in the second set, one expected the Scot to continue his impressive play in the third as well. It was not to be as Zverev was outstanding in all departments of the game, including his first serve, which did trouble Murray. The German did not make many errors, which also helped him clinch the fourth set quickly. Murray just won two games in the third set.

The unseeded player had his tails up in the fourth set, as he was just one set away from knocking the top seed out of the Australian Open. Zverev looked great, taking 3-1 lead, but the ever-so-determined Murray was not giving up too easily. The Scott clawed back to make it 3-4, and hoped that the German would let his guard down. Unfortunately for Murray, Zverev held his nerve and composure to come up with a chocking result, and win the fourth set to win the match.

No shock for Venus Williams

Venus looked brilliant in her straight set win over Mona Barthel, clinching the match 6-3, 7-5. The 13th seed looked calm and composed in her fourth round clash against Barthel, who could not even test Venus in the opening set. It was all about Venus as she brought in her experience to breeze past Barthel.

However, it was not an easy outing in the second set for Venus, as Barthel took her chances and played some fine shots to make the former world one look helpless at times. Venus was unfazed with Barthel as the American hit some stunning winners past the German. She hit 20 winners in the second set alone, and 31 overall in the fourth round contest, which explained her powerful game.

Venus will now meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated experienced Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round in straight sets.