Footage of news anchor Natasha Exelby has gone viral in Australia, after she was caught playing with her pen, before gasping in horror when she realised she was live on TV. Rumours that Exelby was to be sacked after the slip-up led to a public outcry on social media in the country and an online petition was launched for her to be reinstated, which gained nearly 5,000 signatures. According to The Guardian, ABC TV has denied that Exelby has been fired, although she has been taken off “on-air shifts”.