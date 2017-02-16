Australia's star players are currently in India, preparing for the upcoming four-Test series. But, there are also Australian players who are gearing up for a T20 series against Sri Lanka, which means the Aussies will field some fresh players against the Lankans, making the contest interesting.

Malinga set for international return

Australia will be led by Aaron Finch with players such as Ben Dunk and Travis Head, Michael Klinger, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins representing the Kangaroos. Make no mistake, this may be an Australian team minus their best players, but these selected cricketers are sensational in the shortest format of the game. Most of them starred during the last Big Bash League.

With players like Dunk, Klinger and Head, they have some super-hitters of the cricket ball, and Sri Lanka might be scratching their head at the end of the day if they do not come up with quality cricket.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have come with their best team, which also includes Lasith Malinga, who is making a return after a long break from international cricket. However, they are also without their regular captain—Angelo Mathews—as the all-rounder is out with a hamstring injury and Upul Tharanga will lead in his absence.

With a decent mix of fast bowlers and batsmen, they look a strong side, but Sri Lanka are surely going to be tested by the Australians, who irrespective of their team, are always going to be a tough side at home.

The first two games of the T20 series will happen before the IPL 2017 auction on Monday (Feb 20) could be important for some players, who are in the auction pool. A splendid performance could be a timely reminder for the franchises ahead of the auction.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 series schedule

1st T20

Date: February 17

Time: 7:40 pm local time, 2:10 pm IST, 8:40 am GMT,

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

2nd T20

Date: February 19

Time: 7:20 pm local time, 1:50 pm IST, 8:20 am GMT,

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Victoria

3rd T20

Date: February 22

Time: 7:20 pm local time, 2:20 pm IST, 8:50 am GMT,

Venue: Adelaide Oval

TV schedule: India: Star Sports 2/HD. Australia: Channel Nine. US: Willow TV. Middle East: OSN Sports 5 HD