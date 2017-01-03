The year 2017 could not have got off to a greater start for Australian opener David Warner, who was on a league of his own in the third Test against Pakistan at the SCG on Tuesday. The left-hander completed his ton in 78 balls, which was his second fastest hundred of his Test career.

It was his aggressive approach en route to his century, which bagged eyeballs and also broke some records. The Australian scored the ton around four minutes before lunch, which is truly remarkable. Warner, thus, became the first person in history to achieve this feat in Australia.

With this splendid innings, he has joined an elite company of players, who have in the past scored a ton before the first session on Day 1. Warner became the fifth batsman in world cricket to do so.

Majid Khan was the last batsman to score a ton before lunch on the first day before lunch in 1976. Other batsmen in the list includes Don Bradman (1930), Charles Macartney (1926) and Victor Trumper (1902).

Warner was eventually dismissed for 95-ball 113 shortly after lunch, but the damage had already been done by the explosive batsman, who will be keen on carrying his form in Australia's next Test series against India as well. Warner has played an important role in helping Australia enjoy a good day in Sydney so far as they have piled up 224 for two wickets at the end of second session.

The left-hander has all the shots in the book and Pakistan bowlers including Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan and Mohammad Amir faced the music as he played beautifully on both sides of the wicket. Though he is also known for hitting sixes, Warner's 113 comprised of 17 hits to the fence only, and it was an innings, which will be remembered for a very long time by cricket fans all over the world.

