Boxing Day Test matches are always special in Australia, where the crowd turn out in large numbers, making the atmosphere brilliant. The home fans will hope for some quality cricket when Australia host Pakistan for the second Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

After winning the first Test match, which went down to the wire, Australia are aware that they have a huge chance of winning the series in Melbourne itself with a victory. But, it is not going to be easy against Pakistan, who showed that they are a team capable of fighting in the first Test. The second match of the series is of utmost importance as both the teams will eye victory.

Australia have named an unchanged team for the second Test, and it comes as no surprise as captains do not love to break a winning combination. With this, they have also shown faith in Nic Maddinson, who is yet to cross double digit scores in his first two Test matches. Steve Smith hopes that the left-hander gets into his groove in the second Test.

"Look, obviously he hasn't started the way he would've liked. I was really proud of him in the second innings at Brisbane, to come out and do the thing for the team, try and score quick runs, have a crack. That's what we want from our team, to have unselfish players like that. I thought he did a good job to come out and do that. Hopefully he can have a good Boxing Day Test match," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

Besides Maddinson, players like Wade also need to contribute with the bat in the middle for Australia. Australia bowling attack led by Mitchell Starc will hope to trouble the Pakistan batsmen in the second Test. Australia were dismissed for 142 runs in the first innings of the last Test.

But Pakistan will come into this match as a confident unit, especially with good contribution from Asad Shafiq, who nearly pulled off a historic chase in Test history. The lower order also showed good character and determination in the first Test, which should inspire all the players of Pakistan to deliver at MCG.

Australia bowlers will come hard at them, and the visitors will also have to handle pressure as they will be playing in front of a massive 60,000 crowd or so. Very few Pakistan players might have played in such atmosphere, which is not going to make their life easier.

Centurion Asad wants his team to play good cricket and yield some positive results in the last two Tests to win the series.

"We know the importance of the game. It's a big Test match, the Boxing Day one. We all grew up watching this match in Pakistan. We know the value of this Test. We will feel it [pressure] a little because we probably haven't played in front of such a big crowd," Asad said.

"And this ground has a really prestigious history and playing here is a big honour for me, for everyone but especially for those playing here for the first time there is also a lot of excitement. But the way we played that first Test, we're very united and are hopeful that we can get a good result in the next two Tests."

To cool off those pressure nerves, Pakistan must enjoy a good start in the opening hour and silence the home crowd with their performances. If Australia enjoy a good first hour or so, Pakistan might find it difficult to recover from that.

Where to watch live

Australia vs Pakistan second Testis scheduled for 10:30 am local time (5 am IST, 4:30 am Pakistan time,11:30 pm GMT)

India: TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV - Channel 9. Live streaming - Channel 9 live

UK: TV: BT Sport. Live Streaming:Watch BT Sport

US, Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.