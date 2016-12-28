Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has been one of the impressive Test players of 2016, scoring runs all around the world. The right-hander, who scored a triple ton against West Indies in October, showed his class once again as he smashed a double ton during the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan vs Australia second Test live streaming

Ali was at his menacing best in the second Test against Australia at the MCG, where he looked comfortable facing the Australian seamers who were giving it their all to dismiss the opener. Ali remained 205 not out as Pakistan declared their inning for a total of 443 runs.

It was a brilliant innings, where he hit 20 boundaries. Ali showed his range of shots, playing those lovely drives and flicks for fours and he also showed some great technique to leave some balls outside the off stump to perfection.

Though wickets were falling at the other end on a consistent basis, he was not ruffled with that and Ali continued scoring runs with decent ease. However, Ali should also thank tail-ender Sohail Khan, who scored 65 runs and provided good support at the other end as well.

Ali was extremely pleased. And why not! After completing his double ton, he jumped and punched the air in joy to mark this innings as one of the special landmarks at the MCG.

The Pakistan batsman became only the fourth overseas player to hit a double century at the iconic venue. Vivian Richards, Aubrey Faulkner and Wally Hammond are the three cricketers to figure in that list of scoring double tons at the MCG.

Some interesting tweets

What an innings for Azhar Ali! Just the 4th overseas player to score a double century at the MCG! #AusvPak pic.twitter.com/UF9Os6LUPW — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2016

.@AzharAli_ is first Pakistani opening batsman to score a double century in Australia #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ePNxpeXUp3 — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) December 28, 2016

Pakistan's new found determined approach and Azhar Ali has been their Heartbeat of the batting line up! #AUSvPAK — Harish Sridhar (@timelesscricket) December 28, 2016

RT CricketAus: 200! An outstanding knock from Azhar Ali - the first Test double ton at the 'G since Punter 13 year… pic.twitter.com/U6IHdMkl06 — #INDvENG #AUSvPAK (@ICC_SportsInfo) December 28, 2016

#AzharAli

Scoring 200 has been never easy for a Asian batsman in such a Bouncy Track

Well Done

Now bowlers have to maintain more pressure — Hadi Khan Sherani (@hadikhan180) December 28, 2016

Azhar Ali is calm antidote to the chaos that Pakistan brings to the art of batsmanship #AUSvPAK — Rahul (@rahulksingh291) December 28, 2016

Congratulations Azhar Ali for a magnificent double century !! Well done tailenders for providing him and Pakistan the partnerships. — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) December 28, 2016