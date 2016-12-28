Azhar Ali, Pakistan cricket, doubt ton, MCG, second Test
Azhar Ali hit 20 boundaries en route to his incredible double ton.Reuters

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has been one of the impressive Test players of 2016, scoring runs all around the world. The right-hander, who scored a triple ton against West Indies in October, showed his class once again as he smashed a double ton during the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan vs Australia second Test live streaming

Ali was at his menacing best in the second Test against Australia at the MCG, where he looked comfortable facing the Australian seamers who were giving it their all to dismiss the opener. Ali remained 205 not out as Pakistan declared their inning for a total of 443 runs.

It was a brilliant innings, where he hit 20 boundaries. Ali showed his range of shots, playing those lovely drives and flicks for fours and he also showed some great technique to leave some balls outside the off stump to perfection.

Though wickets were falling at the other end on a consistent basis, he was not ruffled with that and Ali continued scoring runs with decent ease. However, Ali should also thank tail-ender Sohail Khan, who scored 65 runs and provided good support at the other end as well.

Ali was extremely pleased. And why not! After completing his double ton, he jumped and punched the air in joy to mark this innings as one of the special landmarks at the MCG.

The Pakistan batsman became only the fourth overseas player to hit a double century at the iconic venue. Vivian Richards, Aubrey Faulkner and Wally Hammond are the three cricketers to figure in that list of scoring double tons at the MCG.

Some interesting tweets

 

Also read
Quick Links