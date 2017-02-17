Australia took on India A in a warm-up match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (Feruary 17) in preparation for their four-Test series against India. The hosts won the toss and asked Australia to bat first.

Australian openers David Warner (25, 30b, 4x4) and Matt Renshaw (11, 41b, 1x4) gave their team a decent start before falling to Navdeep Saini. After their dismissals, Australia's Captain Steve Smith (107, 161b, 12x4, 1x6) and Shaun Marsh (104, 173b, 11x4, 1x6) really found their feet at the crease and looked unstoppable before retiring, giving the lower-order batsmen a chance to bat.

Peter Handscomb (45, 70b, 3x4) was next in after Steve Smith retired and he, too, made a good use of the pitch. He was dismissed by Hardik Pandya after India A took the next new ball, giving a catch to Priyank Panchal at slips.

Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade were the last two batsman to make their ways to the crease and they lasted till the mandatory 90 overs were completed. Australia ended the day at 327 for the loss of five wickets.

Score

First innings

Australia: 327/5 in 90 overs

Bowling: First innings: India: Ashok Dinda 15.2-1-49-0, Hardik Pandya 17-3-64-1, Navdeep Saini 12.4-4-27-2, Shahbaz Nadeem 23-0-90-0, Akhil Herwadkar 11-0-48-0, Shreyas Iyer 7-0-32-0, Priyank Panchal 4-0-11-0

Fall of wickets: First innings: Australia: 1-33 Warner (8.4 overs), 2-55 Renshaw (16.1 overs), 3-211 Smith, 56.6 (overs), 4-290 SE Marsh (75.6 overs), 5-305 Handscomb (80.4 overs)