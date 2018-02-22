Have you ever come across a banknote that was as easy to clean, as it was to spend?

Australia' central bank has an answer to this as it prints one of the most advanced currencies in the world.

The nation's banknotes are totally waterproof, hard to counterfeit and relatively cleaner because they are resistant to moisture and dirt.

Just wash it in the kitchen with tap water, wipe it and voila! it's as good as new.

As these are polymer banknotes, which has a waxy feeling compared to regular notes made of cotton fiber paper, they tend to last two to three times longer than the normal ones.

This feature extends the life of every dollar bill, without any extra replacement costs.

Most importantly, these banknotes are difficult to counterfeit. The security features such as a three-dimensional image with a colourful border, intaglio print, use of UV fluorescent and polymer substrate makes it really difficult to replicate.

In terms of the look, Australia's new A$5 banknote boasts a rolling color effect and, when moved a certain way, you'll even see the image of an eastern spinebill (a native bird) moving its wings and changing colors.

The central bank has also added a tactile feature to help the visually impaired know the value of each note.

Australia was the first to introduce polymer bank notes and now its been adopted completely by other countries like Canada and Vietnam.