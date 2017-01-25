Days after Hull City's Ryan Mason suffered a serious head injury, Australian fast bowler Joe Mennie suffered a fracture to his skull during a training ground incident.

Mason is still in hospital recovering from the serious skull fracture suffered during the English Premier League match against Chelsea, which needs surgery, but Mennie's problem, thankfully, isn't quite as worrying.

During a net session for the Sydney Sixers, who will play the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League semifinals on Wednesday, Mennie was struck on the head by the ball off a straight drive from teammate Michael Lumb.

The fast bowler was immediately taken to a Brisbane hospital for scans and given a concussion test, before being released.

However, the results of the scans showed the injury was more serious, with it showing a small fracture of the skull and some brain bleeding as well.

"After being struck on the head by a ball at training on Monday, Joe was transported to a hospital in Brisbane where he underwent a series of check-ups before being discharged later that evening," Cricket Australia chief medical officer John Orchard said.

"Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed."

While the injury will not require surgery, Mennie has been readmitted to hospital. "Whilst this is a serious injury, Joe is feeling well," Orchard added. "We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery.

"As a precautionary measure, Joe has been admitted to hospital for observation and will continue to be assessed by a neurosurgeon to determine best course of action."

Brad Haddin, Sydney Sixers teammate and former Australia wicketkeeper, described the unfortunate incident.

"He was bowling in the nets and Michael Lumb got hold of one straight back and he's followed through and got him in the head," Haddin told Sky Sports radio. "It was a bit uncomfortable for a couple of minutes.