Australia coach Darren Lehmann has backed David Warner to continue as vice-captain after the opener was involved in an ugly off-field altercation with South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during the first Test in Durban.

Lehmann also said the tourists will continue to "push the boundaries" and play "fiercely competitive" cricket for the remainder of the series.

Video footage from a stairwell leading into the players' dressing rooms at Kingsmead appears to show Warner being restrained by his teammates during a spat with De Kock.

Match referee Jeff Crowe is continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred at tea on the fourth day.

Australia won the Durban Test by 118 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

"We're certainly supporting David," Lehmann was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald. "We want to play a way that gets us success and for us we've just got to make sure we don't cross the line, that's the key.

"There are things that cross the line and evoke emotion and you've got to deal with that behind closed doors and get better at that.

"Both sides are going to push the boundaries. That's part and parcel of Test-match cricket. It's a bloody tough game out there and you're representing your country. We're proud countries, both sides. The way they want to play is fiercely competitive on the ground. As long as it doesn't get personal, that's probably the key."

Australia captain Steven Smith said Warner's reaction was triggered by "personal" comments from De Kock, but the South Africa camp alleged that the tourists had also used personal words that crossed the line.

Lehmann urged Smith and South Africa counterpart Faf du Plessis to get together and clear the air before the second Test gets underway in Port Elizabeth on March 9.

"From our point of view, the cricket is the most important," the Australia coach stated. It was a really good game of cricket [in Durban]. We played well, there were ups and downs in the game.

"It's going to be a tight series this one, there's no doubt about that. It's going to be played very hard on the field by both sides it looks like.

"I'm sure the captains will chat and the coaches will chat and we'll get away to play the game."