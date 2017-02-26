Australia and Indonesia agree to restore full military ties

  • February 26, 2017 16:55 IST
    By Reuters
Australia and Indonesia agree to restore full military ties Close
Indonesia and Australia on Sunday (26 February) agreed to restore full military ties. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made the announcement at a news conference in Sydney alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular