Another explosion was reported in Austin, Texas, that injured one, but law enforcement officials said the latest explosion is not related to the series of recent package bombs.

Austin police department tweeted Tuesday evening that the item inside the package was not a bomb and rather an "incendiary device."

"#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside the package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders," Austin police department tweeted.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a male in his 30s was injured in the explosion but it was not life-threatening. He was taken to St. David's South Austin Hospital.