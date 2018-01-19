Top seed Rafael Nadal stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a bludgeoning 6-1 6-3 6-1 defeat of Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur on Friday January 19.

Melbourne's heatwave had relented by the time the Nadal walked on Margaret Court Arena, but the Spaniard was on fire as he battered the 28th seed into submission.

The sole blemish was a dropped service game early in the second set but it only briefly slowed his charge.

Nadal finished the job in one hour 50 minutes to reach the last 16 here for the 11th time where he will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Vandeweghe receives $10k fine

Meanwhile, CoCo Vandeweghe was fined $10,000 for shouting an obscenity at her opponent in her first round match at the Australian Open 2018.

The fine, the highest levied at the tournament so far, was for unsportsmanlike conduct during the American 10th seed's loss to Hungarian Timea Babos.

Vandeweghe, who had been suffering from flu, told reporters that Babos had been "getting in my face", prompting her to shout at her and fling her racket to the ground.

The 2017 Australian Open semi-finalist was docked a point for the outburst after already having been handed a code violation for refusing to play while she waited for a banana to be delivered to her on court.