German luxury car maker Audi has unveiled the swanky Q8 concept at the ongoing North America International Auto Show in Detroit. The concept will be the base for Audi's upcoming super luxury SUV due in 2018.

Q8 combines the spaciousness typical of an SUV with the emotional lines of a coupe, according to Audi. The concept has a butch front with an octagonal singleframe grille which is significantly wider than any Audi's current production models. It has a protruding stance, with three-dimensional sculpting. The front and rear bumpers are particularly sporty and it also lends wider stance to the concept. Many design elements of Q8 concept are reminiscent of the Audi Ur-quattro of the 1980s such as wide C-post and flared shoulders above the wheels.

At 5.02 meters long, the Audi Q8 concept is an impressive presence. Three metre of wheelbase means the show car offers plenty of space for passengers and luggage. Despite the sloping, coupe-like roofline, the pictures suggest ample head and shoulder room for rear passengers. The interior also boast of analogue head-up display which is the biggest in the automotive industry, Audi says. It will be first offered in the next generation A7. Interior also boast of most advanced Audi virtual cockpit layout.

The concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid-system that combines a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and an electric motor. The combined output of the powertrain has been rated as 443hp and 700Nm. Audi claims the concept can accelerate from a standstill to 100kmph in just 5.4 seconds and before reaching its electronically-limited top speed of 250kmph.

Production version of the concept will be pitted against BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Range Rover Sport Coupe due next year. The Q8 will be positioned above current flagship SUV of the company, Q7. The production version of the Audi Q8 concept will be a cross between an SUV and a Sportcoupe.